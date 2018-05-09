(Photo above submitted by Hilloah Rohr)

Wildflower Adventure

An hour of photography, travel and tales! Join photographer/hiking and cultural tour guide, Hilloah Rohr for an hour of all new photos spanning France and Italy from the blue Mediterranean in historic Nice, through charming Provence and the Gorge du Verdon, to the authentic villages and mountains of the quaint Parc du Queyras tucked along the Franco-Italian border. Feast your eyes and soul!

Tuesday, May 22

55 NW Minnesota Avenue

Doors open at 6:30pm with the show from

7-8pm. Free to the public.

Come early and chat with fellow travelers over a great French or Italian wine and appetizers.