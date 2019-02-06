Paul Taylor’s Smooth Sax Sound Illuminates BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford Stage

(Paul Taylor | Photo courtesy of Oxford Hotel Group)

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford returns with the contemporary, urban jazz sound of saxophonist Paul Taylor.

“Paul’s style is intriguingly fresh yet everlasting. With each listen, it becomes clear how effortlessly he blends multiple genres into his own sound,” said Samuel Johnson, general manager of Oxford Hotel Bend. “I think our audiences are in for an experience, whether they’re attending any of the three shows or our free, two-hour music education workshop on Saturday.”

Taylor has been a groundbreaking force among the sax elite in the genre since his debut, but began an exhilarating upswing with Ladies’ Choice (2007) — his first number one on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums Chart. Following that success, Burnin’, the title track from his 2009 album, hit number one on the airplay charts, and Push To Start from Prime Time (2011) hit the pole position on the Smooth Jazz Songs chart. Prime Time further lived up to its colorful name by reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

In the first few bars of the title track to his latest album, Countdown, Taylor invites his legion of fans into the experience by counting off 5…4…3…2…1. Listeners find that the album fuses his trademark jazzy/funk/soul vibe with prominent elements of synthy dance pop, trance-like neo-soul, electronica, folksy lite rock, reggaeton, and even a touch of blues.

After over ten albums of non-stop hit making, thousands of charismatic performances worldwide and years of setting new standards for the sonic possibilities of contemporary urban jazz, Taylor’s still ready to absorb and be inspired by every vibe he hears that’s fresh, hip and edgy.

Taylor will perform three shows, all of which are sold out.

Friday, February 8, at 7pm

Saturday, February 9, at 5pm

Saturday, February 9, at 8pm

The public is invited to a free Music Education Workshop on Saturday, February 9, at 11:15am at Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Taylor. Seating is limited so arrive early.

