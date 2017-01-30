Photography Featured Art at Redmond Library

Photo Hoarfrost by Gary Wing

During February and March the Redmond Library Branch art exhibit features the work of local photographers Jim Erickson, Gary Wing, Linda Ziegenhagen and Ben Coles.

Each photographer brings the love of the craft through images that capture their interest and imagination: Oregon scenery, bird and wildlife in natural settings and still life photography featuring favorite things arranged and skillfully lighted. The show includes lively portraits of interesting people and family pets.