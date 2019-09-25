(Photo by Rick Schafer | Courtesy of Black Butte Ranch)

Photography in the Aspens is a photo workshop that was created and inspired by the natural beauty of Black Butte Ranchand the surrounding area of Central Oregon. Join us at Black Butte Ranch with Rick Schafer on October 18-20.

Our goal for this weekend of photography is for you to come away with a renewed sense of understanding, appreciation and passion for using your camera as a tool to capture subject matter and light the way that you envision them.

Through a series of classroom and field sessions, you will gain the knowledge and understanding of using the mechanical features of your camera, and post-production techniques so that you may use your camera to interpret the world around you in a more creative way.

Instructor Rick Schafer has over 35 years of experience as a professional photographer, spending his time capturing the beauty of our natural world, as well as working with a wide variety of commercial clients. He has been leading workshops for over 20 years.

