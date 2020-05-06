Pick Up a MOTH Raffle Ticket & You Could Win an Exquisite, Handcrafted Thompson Guitar!

The recipient of this year’s MOTH Spirit of Giving Award is Sisters’ own Preston Thompson Guitars in recognition of their generosity in providing a beautiful, handmade guitar for our fundraiser auction each year.

This year’s guitar is spectacular (valued at $6,675) and only 200 raffle tickets will be sold, with the winner drawn on the evening of Saturday, May 16. Although auction bidding doesn’t open until May 8, the raffle tickets are on sale now and selling fast!

Thompson guitars has provided an OM guitar with a beautiful Cuban Mahogany set paired with a great sounding Adirondack Spruce top. The size of an OM gives you an immediate voice, deep and resonant, with a sustain that shows off the tone of this special mahogany. This is a great sized model for finger-style players and pickers alike.

Simon highlighted his original Regency torch by making it out of a combination of maple and walnut woods, accenting the rope top purfling and the maple fretboard markers. Gareth Jenkins hand carved the braces and hand graduated the tops to capture the vintage tone players are looking for. These in-demand boutique guitars are crafted right here in Sisters.

Check out ALL of the amazing items that will be up for bid starting on May 8!

sistersfolkfestival.ejoinme.org