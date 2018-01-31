Pierce Footwear Launches Lace-less Revolution for Kids

Strap in for a better fit and a healthier future at Princess Athletic on First Friday, February 2.

For too long, our children have been tied down and knotted up by poor fitting shoes that have to be laced again and again. But on First Friday, February 2, local kids will be the first to see the future of footwear as Bend’s “Greatest Shoeman,” George Pierce of Pierce Footwear, introduces an exciting new line of lace-less, tongue-less shoes in children’s and youth sizes at Princess Athletic in downtown.

“Kid’s shoes have long been an after-thought for manufacturers, as well as parents,” says Pierce. “We’re bringing the most advanced and proven race technology that has ever been designed into a kid’s shoe and made it affordable.”

As a world-champion duathlete, Pierce first developed the T1, a performance shoe with a unique latch strap that could save him precious minutes in transition areas, where his competitors would have to tie laces, often with numb or gloved fingers. He appreciated the lace-less design even more after a truck knocked him off his bike and broke his back in 2010.

What makes the T1 even more impressive is that the latching system allows the lightweight mesh fabric and sock liner to wrap snugly around the foot, without the pressure points of traditional lace-up shoes. So it fits like putting a hand into a glove.

For kids who can’t seem to keep their shoelaces tied – or can’t be bothered with tying them in the first place – the new Pierce T2 is a welcome offspring of the T1. The shoes are still in production, but Pierce will be collecting precise foot measurements and taking pre-orders at a special price of only $49 during the First Friday event at Princess Athletic. The shoes will be delivered in June, just in time for a busy summer of running, jumping, hiking, climbing, soccer and more running.

To add a little extra incentive for moms who care about their children’s nutrition as well as their growing feet, Pierce Footwear is partnering with Mom Made Foods to include valuable coupons with every pre-ordered pair of shoes.

“We’re excited to work with Mom Made Foods and Princess Athletic in promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for kids,” said Pierce. “Bend is our home and we want the entire community to see the new Pierce T2 before the rest of the world discovers it. It’s sort of a ‘sneaker’ peek into the future of footwear, if you will.”

Princess Athletic, a relatively new boutique specializing in running, yoga and exercise apparel and accessories for women is located in downtown Bend at 945 NW Wall Street, right next to Leapin’ Lizards. It is the only retail store in the country that still has a few remaining pairs of Pierce T1s for adults, which will be available at a special closeout price of $99. To celebrate the First Friday Launch of the bright orange and purple T2, Princess will be serving special orange-colored drinks for adults and kids.

“We hope kids of all ages will come to Princess Athletic to get strapped in for the launch of the T2,” said Pierce. “We’re convinced that all sorts of winning achievements can start with losing their laces.”

About Pierce Footwear: Pierce Footwear is the new technology standard of performance for elite athletes, children, Masters athletes and people with disabilities and dexterity challenges. The company was founded in 2012 by world-champion duathlete George Pierce in Palo Alto, California and moved to Bend, Oregon in 2016. With a management team that includes competitive multi-sport athletes, cyclists, trail runners and former executives with New Balance and Dexter Shoes, Pierce is driven to create footwear that helps people change their lives.

About Mom Made Foods: The Mid-Atlantic’s first producer of healthy frozen foods for children, Mom Made is available nationwide in chain stores such as Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Wal-Mart, as well as on Healthygoodness.com.