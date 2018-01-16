Play Exploring Racism, Political Correctness Comes to OSU in Late January

Spinning Into Butter,” a play by Rebecca Gilman that explores the dangers of both racism and political correctness in America, is coming to Oregon State University for three free performances in late January.

The OSU College of Engineering is sponsoring the event.

“In an effort toward advancing our strategic goal of becoming a recognized model as an inclusive and collaborative community, we will be bringing in acclaimed scholars, authors and other resources to help elevate our knowledge around the topics of diversity, inclusion and collaboration,” said Scott Ashford, Kearney Professor and dean of the College of Engineering. “‘Spinning Into Butter’ is a play of force that will bring serious conversations.”

Produced by Bag&Baggage, the play is about the maelstrom that erupts after one of the few black students at a liberal college begins receiving hate mail. Faculty and students react with shock and condemnation as they to try prove their own tolerance by finding fault with each other. At the epicenter is the dean of students, who gains painful insights while exploring her own feelings of racism.

Show times are 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday, January 20, and 2pm Sunday, Jauary 21, in room 200 at the Learning Innovation Center on OSU’s Corvallis campus. The play is two hours, including an intermission.

Organizers suggest the play’s themes and content may not be suitable for people under 16.

To register for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, go to http://engineering.oregonstate.edu/community. The room seats 176. Accommodations for disabilities may be made by calling 541-737-4717 or emailing events@oregonstate.edu.

