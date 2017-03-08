PLAYA Artists Partner with A6

PLAYA artists continue their community presentations in Bend’s art center, A6. PLAYA has been partnering with A6, a gallery and printmaking studio since 2014 to share the work of PLAYA artists in residence. Join them this Saturday, March 11 as artist Tallmadge Doyle shares her recent work from 2-4pm. Doyle who is currently participating in a four week residency at PLAYA recently received a Ford Family Foundation Mid Career Visual Artist Award through PLAYA.

Tallmadge Doyle is a printmaker, painter and public artist. Born in New York City, she has lived and worked in Eugene, Oregon, for twenty-five years. She received her BFA in drawing from the Cleveland Art Institute and an MFA in Printmaking from the University of Oregon. Her work is included in more than one hundred national and international exhibitions and is featured in over forty public collections in the United States and abroad. Tallmadge taught as an Adjunct Professor of printmaking and drawing at the University of Oregon for 15 years.

A6 is located at 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 180 Bend OR 97702

HOURS are Mon-Fri 10-7 pm, Sat 10-6 pmSun 12-5 pm. The public is always welcome.

For more information about PLAYA’s artist talks and other events, please contact Deborah Ford at 541-943-3983 or deborahford@playasummerlake.org. Or contact A6 at 541-330-8759.

PLAYA is supported in part by the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.

On the edge of the Great Basin in Oregon, PLAYA provides space, solitude and a creative community to residents working in the arts and sciences, encouraging dialogue to bring positive change to the environment and the world. PLAYA is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization and contributions are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.