PLAYA Presents Open Studio Tour

PLAYA Presents on March 18 from 1-4pm. This free and family friendly event begins with an open studio tour, readings and light reception and closes with an outdoor excursion and poetry workshop.

Featured residents include Sarah Klein (animation, Calfornia), Jack Stone (painting, California), Diana Jeon (photography, Hawii), Carol Newborg (installation, California), Kristin Berger (poetry, Oregon), Scot Siegel (poetry, Oregon), Tallmadge Doyle (printmaking, Oregon), Scot Meiners (ecology, Illinois) and Seema Yasmin (fiction, Texas).

Writing From the Sixth Sense: Sensing Stories Within the Landscape.

After our regular programming join PLAYA residents and poets, Kristin Berger and Scot Siegel, for an afternoon of exploration, writing and collaboration. Wear weather-proof clothing and footwear and bring outdoor suitable writing materials. Non-poets welcome!.

The public is invited to attend this free event at PLAYA, located at 47531 Hwy 31, between mileposts 81 and 82.

Ride the free Senior Center bus. Seating is limited to 14. Call the Main Library in Lakeview at 541-947-6019 to reserve your seat today. The bus will begin loading at the Main Library in Lakeview 11:45pm for a 12pm departure. Anticipated return to Lakeview is by 5pm.

For more information about PLAYA Presents, please contact Deborah Ford at 541-943-3983 or deborahford@playasummerlake.org.

PLAYA is supported in part by the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.