PLAYA Resident Curtis Bartone to Present at Bend Art Center December 12

December PLAYA resident and artist/printmaker Curtis Bartone will show and discuss his work at Bend Art Center Tuesday, December 12 at 6pm. Bartone will also participate in open studios and a reception during PLAYAPresents in Summer Lake Saturday, December 9 from 3-6pm.

Curtis Bartone’s work has been included in over 100 group exhibitions and presented in 22 solo exhibitions, most recently at the Wntworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts; Alberta Printmakers in Canada; and the Telfair Art Museum in Savannah, Georgia. Bartone has been awarded numerous awards, grants and residencies. He was recently invited to Emmanuel College’s two-month residency program in Boston. Other awards include two Illinois Arts Council Grants, and a Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation Grant. His work is included in several museum, university, and private collections. Bartone received an MFA in Painting from Northwestern University in Chicago and a BFA from the Columbus College of Art and Design in Fine Art. He currently resides in Savannah, Georgia. More information: www.curtisbartone.com.

