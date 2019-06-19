PLAYA to Host First Annual Dark Sky Gathering

(Photo | Courtesy of PLAYA)

PLAYA staff are joining forces with experts in dark-sky gazing to host PLAYA’s first official Dark Sky Gathering September 27-29 in the Oregon Outback.

Participants will explore Oregon’s fall constellations, principles of astrophotography, the Milky Way, the deep silence of night on the playa and other beautiful aspects of life in the sparsely populated Oregon Outback. Featured events include bat viewing, a poetry reading, a film screening and a storytelling session with Star Lore Historian and global advocate for saving dark skies, Mary Stewart Adams (https://storytellersnightsky.com).

PLAYA has partnered with the Summer Lake Hot Springs to accommodate the growing number of participants in need of lodging. The weekend includes two nights in a private cabin at the Summer Lake Hot Springs, with full in-cabin kitchens so that guests may prepare their own breakfasts and lunches. Light dinner fare will be served at Playa Saturday evening for all Dark Sky guests staying at either location.

The programming will be held on PLAYA grounds. Those staying at the Hot Springs will need to drive about 12 miles to Playa to participate in these events.

PLAYA is a residency program on the edge of the Great Basin that nurtures innovative thinking in the arts and sciences to promote dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world.

For a full schedule for the event, registration link and more information, go to playasummerlake.org/event/dark-sky-festival