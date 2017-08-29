Polecat at Crow’s Feet Commons

Parallel 44 Presents brings you Polecat live at Crow’s Feet Commons on August 31, 6:30-10pm.
Polecat has traveled all over Northwest U.S., with 650 appearances and four albums in seven years. Their unique instrumentation and smart song arrangements enable them to seamlessly blend genres including Americana, celtic, rock, reggae, and world music into their sound. The general appeal of Polecat comes from their unique take on roots music and their interactive and high energy live shows.
Links:
Polecat – polecatmusic.com
pFriem Brewing – pfriembeer.com
Oregrown – oregrown.com
BIGS Hydroponics – bendsindoor.com
Cascade Alchemy – casacdealchemy.com
Parallel 44 Presents – parallel44presents.com
Crow’s Feet Commons – crowsfeetcommons.com