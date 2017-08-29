Polecat at Crow’s Feet Commons

Parallel 44 Presents brings you Polecat live at Crow’s Feet Commons on August 31, 6:30-10pm.

Polecat has traveled all over Northwest U.S., with 650 appearances and four albums in seven years. Their unique instrumentation and smart song arrangements enable them to seamlessly blend genres including Americana, celtic, rock, reggae, and world music into their sound. The general appeal of Polecat comes from their unique take on roots music and their interactive and high energy live shows.

Links:

Polecat – polecatmusic.com

pFriem Brewing – pfriembeer.com

Oregrown – oregrown.com

BIGS Hydroponics – bendsindoor.com

Cascade Alchemy – casacdealchemy.com

Parallel 44 Presents – parallel44presents.com

Crow’s Feet Commons – crowsfeetcommons.com