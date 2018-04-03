POLECAT with THE JESS RYAN BAND at VOLCANIC THEATRE PUB

(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44)

Parallel 44 Presents is excited to present the return of Polecat to Bend on Saturday, April 28 at the Volcanic Theatre Pub, with locals The Jess Ryan Band opening. Polecat and Bend have a very special relationship and we are so excited to see what kind of magic this next show generates.

Polecat is comprised of five mad scientists who aren’t afraid of rejecting predictability and conformism…one of the hardest things to do for a band is find their own sound and style; Polecat has managed to do that from their inception…unlike many other bands, each band member has deep roots in a different musical style, and they all blossom on the group’s third album ‘Into the Wind’. – Pop Matter

Jess Ryan’s spirit dances constantly. It climbs mountains. It sky dives. Her soulful and sultry voice captivates her passion and fire and propels the listener to feel the music and experience the stories she sings. Her music can be described as psychedelic blues folk soul rock. She is currently living and performing in central Oregon.

8:30pm doors. 9:00pm show. All ages welcome. $15 presale & $20 at the door.