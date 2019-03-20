Poor Man’s Whiskey Returns to The Belfry

(Poor Man’s Whiskey | Photo courtesy of The Belfry)

The Belfry welcomes back Poor Man’s Whiskey for a two-set evening of Americana and bluegrass music. The second set will be exploring the music of the Allman Brothers.

With a mix of psychedelic rock, bluegrass, folk and country, San Francisco’s POOR MAN’S WHISKEY, has blazed a musical path that hits every corner of the broad Americana category. Not only do they come armed with an array of original tunes, but this sextet of outlaw bards is known for their bluegrass renditions of songs by the Allman Brothers, Paul Simon, Pink Floyd, and more.

Poor Man’s Whiskey is Josh Brough — banjo, vocals, keyboards, Jason Beard — guitar, mandolin, George Smeltz — vocals, drums, Jimbo Scott — guitar, vocals, Jeff Coleman — keyboards and Tony Robinson — base.

Poor Man’s Whiskey albums include Juniper Mountain, Rock Star on the Weekend, Whiskey Under the Bridge, Barrel Aged Whiskey, Like a River, Goodbye California, Dark Side of the Moonshine, Roadside Attraction and Train To California.

Saturday, March 30th, 2019. 8PM

at The Belfry, 302 E Main St., Sisters

$20, tickets at bendticket.com

belfryevents.com