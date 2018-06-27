Powder River Music Review presents Brady Goss

(Photo courtesy of Powder River Music Review)
Memphis recording artist, Brady Goss will knock your socks off with his amazing talent. Eat your heart out Jerry Lee Lewis, Brady Goss is in the house!! Try to keep up with Brady as his hands fly across the piano keys. Come enjoy a rocking good time at this concert. See videos Brady Goss web site or at www.facebook.com/powderrivermusicreview.
July 1 – 4-5:30 pm at Powder River Pavilion
Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City Oregon
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets
Everyone welcome to attend this family friendly event
Thank you July Music Sponsor: Oregon Trail Restaurant and Baker Elks
Door Prize compliments of: Baker City Events officers
Attendance fee is $5 per adult 13 and over (Kids FREE) gets you one door prize ticket.
Be a super supporter – buy arm’s length of tickets for $20 for better chance
For more information about the event or to sponsor a concert or donate item or gift certificate to our gift baskets call Lynette at 541-519-5653