Power Hour: Getting on the Path to Efficiency with Small Footprint Living

The October Power Hour, on Tuesday, October 8, will highlight why ADUs (accessory dwelling units) are a key answer to energy-efficient living, and will provide steps to get started on your own project. If you attended the Green Tour last weekend and/or the kick-off with Bea Johnson, this will be the perfect follow-up event to learn more and turn all that inspiration into action.

The panel discussion and Q&A will start at 5:30pm, with networking before and after. Thanks to GreenSavers for hosting this event and leading discussion.

About this Event

Power Hour is a networking event with a panel of experts to ignite new conversations around energy efficiency.

Schedule:

5-5:30pm: Networking

5:30-6:30pm: Panel Discussion, Q&A

6:30-7pm: Networking

Speakers

Scott Davidson, GreenSavers

Indigo Teiwes, ADU homeowner

RSVP at eventbrite.com

envirocenter.org