Preparing for Summer & Beyond

The end of the school year and the excitement that comes with preparation for Camp Caldera is a proud tradition that we have upheld for 24 years, but this year will be different for a number of reasons.

I am proud to see the resilience of this community during these sad and often challenging times and it is that resilience and belief in the power of creativity that has spurred us all on to find fresh and innovative ways to deliver our programming. Although we won’t be able to host Youth from Portland and Central Oregon in the Cascades at Blue Lake, our team continues to find ways to support our youth and artists.

Karrelle Dixon, Interim Executive Director

Every Donation Makes a Difference

Because our supporters so strongly believe in the power of creativity, particularly in times of distress, our Board of Directors and the Betsy Priddy Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation have generously put together a $20,000 match — all gifts made from now through June 30, 2020 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000. With your help, we can ensure that Caldera Arts will continue to be the spark that ignites creativity in our young people and artists, no matter what.

Support our programs by making your gift today!

Camp At Home

In August, we’re bringing the camp experience to our students at home because even in the midst of all that is going on, we know that opportunities to engage in creativity and connection to a supportive community can be powerful and healing. We’ll explore innovative activities and creative projects live-streamed to students with our incredible mentors and teaching artists.

Community Residencies

While we will miss having our students at Caldera this summer due to statewide restrictions on overnight camps for youth, Caldera Arts is excited to offer two summer residencies to support black alumni of our Youth and Residency Programs. Full details are posted on our website.

Show Up and Show Your Support

Nat Turner Project (Melanie Stevens + maximiliano) and Black Art Ecology of Portland (Sharita Towne) are fundraising for a second round of their Portland Relief Programme, which will disburse stipends of $200 each for black, indigenous & POC artists in Portland. They have raised $2,750 so far, and are looking to raise enough to offer another 35 stipends. Donate via Paypal to natturnerproject0@gmail.com.

Talking Truths: Circle Conversations

Dancer and choreographer, Maura Garcia will be one of several indigenous choreographers who will talk about their work in contemporary dance during a special circle conversation on June 20, 2020. Registration is free, sign up here.

Caldera’s Commitment

In our last newsletter, we shared our commitment to the black community and resources to help all of us learn and grow. This week, we want to reiterate the commitment beyond that by sharing some important details about our representation as well as approach to equity and inclusion:

Staff — 71 percent BIPOC (24 percent black)

Leadership Team — 67 percent BIPOC (33 percent black)

Board — 18 percent BIPOC (9 percent black)

Caldera Arts requires equity training through the Center for Equity & Inclusion for all staff and has two task forces at the Staff and Board level dedicated to moving the organization forward on equity work from reviewing hiring practices to supporting Affinity groups to creating organizational rules of engagement. To read more about our commitment to Equity and Inclusion, please visit our webpage here.

We know we are on a continuous journey to be truly representative of our community in all areas of the organization and we thank everyone for the call-ins and discussions that have led us to where we are today. As an organization, we commit to supporting and uplifting the youth and artists with which we work, and moving toward an equitable and just future for all.

