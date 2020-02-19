President Emeritus of COCC Finds Expression in Flower Art

(Robert Barber painting | Photo Courtesy of COCC)

The flower-themed paintings and sketches of Robert Barber, president emeritus of Central Oregon Community College (COCC), are exhibiting at the Bend campus’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from February 27 to March 27. An opening reception for “In Full Bloom” is scheduled from 5-7pm on Thursday, February 27.

“I have always been connected with the beauty of flowers,” Barber said in an artistic statement. “Spending time with a flower in this manner feeds my soul and is a form of meditation for me like the river is to the fisherman.”

Barber was president of COCC from 1990 to 2004. The college’s library bears his name. Following his retirement, he began painting for the first time in 2006 and attended the college as a part-time art student for the next three years.

For more information about this exhibit, contact Mary Beth Hamilton, library specialist at the Barber Library, at 541-383-7564.

