Pressure Canning Smoked Fish, Meat, Poultry & Vegetables Workshop Offered at OSU Extension

(Photo courtesy of OSU Extension)

Learn how to safely use a pressure canner at an Oregon State University Extension public workshop. Participants will learn how to prepare smoked fish, meat, poultry and vegetables for pressure canning. The food preservation workshop will be on Tuesday, September 11, 8:30am to 2:30 PM. The cost of a workshop is $15.00 per person. Register by contacting the OSU Extension office in Redmond at 541-548-6088 by Friday, September 7. The class size is limited.

Participants will take home the products they make along with recipes from up-to-date resources. Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension educator and Master Food Preserver volunteers, will teach the session at the OSU Extension office at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Participants with dial-gauge pressure canners may bring their pressure canner dial gauges to the workshop to be tested for accuracy. Free dial-gauge testing is available at all Central Oregon OSU Extension offices.