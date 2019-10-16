Rapper & Songwriter YelaWolf to Perform in Bend October 18

(Photo | Courtesy YelaWolf)

Rapper, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur YelaWolf will perform in Bend at the Midtown Ballroom on October 18 during his Ghetto Cowboy Tour.

YelaWolf recently announced his album, Ghetto Cowboy, which will be released exclusively on his YouTube Channel Halloween night, and will be available everywhere at midnight November 1. His sixth studio album will be the first project to be released through his own independent label Slumerican Records, an extension of his lifestyle and culture brand with retail headquarters based in Nashville. Ghetto Cowboy is available to pre-order now.

“This Ghetto Cowboy album has been the most gratifying to me as an artist, being that it’s my first indie release on my own label. I have no one to answer to and that can be a scary responsibility,” he said. “After Love Story, Trial by Fire and then Trunk Muzik 3, I feel like I got a well-rounded project that speaks to all the fans; hip hop, rock ’n’ roll and southern fans alike. I ain’t reinventing the wheel here, just doing what I love to do, doing what I think is dope and original. I never want to stop challenging the genre or the listener or become complacent or settled cause that’s boring as f_<# to me and the fans. G.C. is unapologetic, brutally honest and at times completely vulnerable. I leave it all out there. Take it or leave it.”

To celebrate the announcement, Wolf just dropped another video for the lead track Unnatural Born Killer, in addition to the official video released in August. Meanwhile, the album will be supported with the 28-date Ghetto Cowboy Tour that kicked off October 9 in Grand Junction, Colorado, and will wrap November 24 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pre-order Ghetto Cowboy HERE.

Watch Unnatural Born Killer lyric video HERE.