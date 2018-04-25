Local Artist, Linda Shelton is pleased to announce that her painting, Rarin’ to Go was juried into the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies (WFWS) 43rd Annual Exhibition. Linda was one of thirteen members from the Watercolor Society of Oregon to be accepted into this prestigious exhibition.

The 43rd Annual Western Federation of Watercolor Societies annual exhibit will be held at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery in Tucson, Arizona.

The painting, Rarin’ To Go was one of 100 selected by nationally renown artist/juror, Ted Nuttall from among 970 entries from the 11 watercolor societies that make up the WFWS. The exhibition is free and open to the public, and will run from May 1 through June 24, 2018.

The annual exhibition is hosted by a different member society every year. This year’s exhibition is hosted by the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. WFWS has a combined membership exceeding 6000. It was founded in 1974, to encourage and recognize artistic excellence through competitions and to encourage the visiability of watercolor as an artistic medium through annual exhibitions.