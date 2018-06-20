RCAPP Announces Official ‘Juniper Invasion’ Art Reveal Event & Launch of Summer Long Public Art Display

On Thursday, June 21, from 4-6pm Redmond’s Committee for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) will host a ‘Juniper Invasion’ grand reveal event at Wild Ride Brewing. The unveiling will feature twenty-one juniper themed art pieces created by local artists. After the reveal, the artwork will go on displayed at participating businesses throughout Redmond for a summer long art showcase. The June 21 kick-off event offers resident art lovers the first and only opportunity to view all twenty-one creations in one location.

Following the success of 2016’s ‘Chucks in Public Places’ art display, RCAPP thought it was time to launch another high desert themed art showcase. “No matter how you feel about Juniper trees, the quality of the artwork they inspired is truly extraordinary,” states RCAPP Chair Linda Glimore Hill. “It is amazing to see the wide variety of artist’s interpretations on display in this year’s show.”

The ‘Juniper Invasion’ art showcase will run through August 23. An auction will be held following the art show with proceeds benefitting future programs of RCAPP. For more information about the event, participating businesses, and RCAPP, please visit www.ci.redmond.or.us or facebook@redmondpublicart.

The Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places was created on May 23, 2006 by City Ordinance No. 2006-08. Its purpose is to introduce art into select public locations and situations in order to create a unique sense of place and enhance community identity throughout Redmond.