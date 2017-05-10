REAL WOMEN. REAL HARMONY. REAL FUN.

Need a break? We’re cheaper than therapy. Come sing with us and restore the harmony in your life.

Fun, friendship, good music, refreshments and a door prize are waiting for you on May 15 at 7 pm at the Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave. An open house will be held for ladies interested in singing four-part music (no experience necessary).

Come sing with us and be part of a great organization. Central Oregon Showcase Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines, International.

Diane 541-447-4756

www.showcasechorus.org