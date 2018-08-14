Record $3.02 Million in Grants Awarded to 137 Oregon Cultural Organizations

As a testament to Oregonians’ steadfast and growing commitment to supporting culture, the Oregon Cultural Trust will award a record $3.02 million in grants to 137 cultural nonprofits in fiscal year 2019, a three percent increase over 2018 and the first time grants have exceeded $3 million. The increase is the direct result of another record year of fundraising and a 55 percent uptick in new donors.

The awards include a total of $755,369 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); $755,369 to 45 County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions – for regranting in their communities; and $1,510,110 in competitive Cultural Development Grants to 87 cultural organizations across the state.

Reinforcing the findings of the recently released “Impacts of the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Cultural Tax Credit” report by ECONorthwest, per capita funding to County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions this year is highest in Oregon’s most remote regions, reaching $5.91 for the Coquille Indian Tribe compared to $0.12 in Multnomah and Washington Counties. The report calls the geographic reach of Cultural Trust funding “remarkable.”

“It is extremely gratifying to have the ability to fund more of the amazing cultural projects happening across our great state,” said Chuck Sams III, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “We are incredibly grateful to our donors and excited by the increased access this funding will provide to ensure active and culturally vibrant communities.”

“Through the generosity of Oregonians and the Cultural Tax Credit, the Cultural Trust has now awarded more than $26 million in grants while growing its permanent fund to close to $29 million,” said Brian Rogers, the Cultural Trust’s executive director. “That’s a good investment in Oregon’s famous quality of life for today, tomorrow and future generations.”

Highlights of grant projects funded include:

The development of Astoria’s Scandinavian Heritage Park to honor the immigrant tradition that brought thousands of Scandinavians to Oregon’s North Coast in the late 1800s and early 1900s;

A remodel of Cottage Grove’s Cottage Theatre to increase seating, allowing 4,000 more patrons to experience performances each year;

Funding to support Portland Center Stage’s JAW 2019: A Playwrights Festival;

Restoration of the historic 1911 Belletable House southeast of Bend by the Fort Rock Valley Historical Society;

A half-time managing director for Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre in Medford, ensuring sustainability of community dance classes and performances; and

Support of the “Re-TURN the Jantzen Beach Carousel” project, including the restoration of an original pony to illustrate the value of preserving an historic icon.

The Cultural Development Grants include first-time awards (marked with *) to 17 organizations and a record average grant award of $17,358. The largest grant awards also mark a record, exceeding $40,000 for the first time; they were awarded to six organizations: Portland’s August Wilson Red Door Project; Medford’s Butte Creek Mill Foundation; Cottage Grove’s Cottage Theatre; the Eugene Ballet; Eugene’s Shedd Institute for the Arts; and Ashland’s Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Half of the grants were awarded to organizations outside of the Portland Metro area. Cultural Development Grants fund projects that address access, capacity, creativity and preservation. Just under half of the 167 applications received were funded.

Cultural Development Grants, organized alphabetically by geographic region (see end of release for region key), were awarded to:

Central Region (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

BendFilm, Bend: $9,669

To invest in a half-time development director to increase existing staff capacity and deepen the impact of festival and year-round screening and education programs while allowing existing staff to operate festival-related activities in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond, Sisters and LaPine.

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $26,906

To support an interdisciplinary exhibition, “Water in the West,” bringing together scholars, artists and scientists to explore the cultural and natural history of the role of water in the economy and culture of the West.

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $5,000

To support the presentation of national and international artists celebrating the distinct cultural traditions of Bluegrass, Cajun and Celtic in Americana music.

Great Eastern North Region (Umatilla, Gilliam, Morrow and Wheeler Counties)

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $11,116

To support the artistic residencies program serving the tribal community of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the broader Indigenous contemporary arts community.

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Pendleton: $33,544

To support the preservation of the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation government archives through a usable digital archive, web portal and mobile application.

Umatilla County Historical Society, Pendleton: $30,513

To support “Umatilla Gold,” a long-term exhibit that will be on display from 2019 to 2029 to tell the story of wheat, a vital part of Umatilla County’s economy and history. It will emphasize the ways in which wheat plays a role in the lives of those living in the county, and around the world.

Metro Region (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)

*Beaverton Civic Theatre, Beaverton: $14,648

To invest in maintaining an annex space, maximizing capacity and providing reliable rehearsal space for theater productions, eliminating dependence on the auditorium for rehearsal space and maintaining the Auditorium as the consistent performance venue.

Cascadia Center for Arts and Crafts, Government Camp: $5,000

To support traditional arts programming in the Timberline community that recognizes women/trans artists representing the crafts of the Works Project Administration era.

Bag and Baggage Productions, Hillsboro: $14,768

To support The Problem Play Project, providing a new and culturally innovative opportunity to experience Shakespeare’s lesser known works and the commission of “The Winter’s Tale” by Cuban-American and Hillsboro-native Carlos Trujillo.

Westside Cultural Alliance dba Tualatin Valley Creates, Hillsboro: $5,303

To invest in expanded operational capacity, allowing Tualatin Valley Creates to better facilitate the development of arts and culture in Washington County.

All Classical Public Media Inc, Portland: $35,350

To support the launch of International Children’s Arts Network, a second channel created specifically for young listeners, available on the station’s second HD channel, and online worldwide.

Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon, Portland: $10,098

To support EPALF 2018, a two-day arts festival designed to invest in East Portland’s chronically under-resourced creative economy, build meaningful relationships between East Portland artists, and continue implementation of the Jade-Midway Districts Art Plan.

CymaSpace, Portland: $6,429

To support an accessibility program, increasing the number of cultural events that provide access to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, creating bicultural exchange between deaf and hearing patrons.

Ethos Inc., Portland: $22,041

To support Music Across Oregon, Ethos’ rural outreach program that brings in-school general music instruction and summer camps to nine distressed rural communities in Oregon.

Literary Arts Inc, Portland: $11,645

To support the 2018/2019 Oregon Book Award Author Tour, bringing finalists and winners in the genres of fiction, graphic literature, drama, literary nonfiction and literature for young readers to 4-6 rural towns across Oregon.

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $7,873

To support access to instrumental school music programs such as the School Outreach program, Music Access and Equity Program initiatives, Tuition Assistance Program, and Saturday Beginning Strings, reaching students from minority and low-income households or schools across Oregon.

Northwest Film Center, Portland: $16,212

To support the 2018-2019 Best of Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival Tour, encouraging accessible ways to support regional filmmakers in smaller, rural Northwest communities. Over 50 visiting artists from diverse genres from five states will attend screenings, lead workshops, and facilitate conversations with audiences in theaters, museums, public arts spaces, libraries, and local community centers.

Oregon Public Broadcasting, Portland: $36,305

To support the 20th season of Oregon Art Beat, connecting hundreds of thousands of people with an expansive range of creative expression in Oregon. Oregon Art Beat reflects the ethnic and geographic diversity of the state and region and provides arts coverage not found anywhere else on local television.

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $27,881

To support free concert tickets to 18,000, K-12 students from under-served backgrounds and Title 1 schools during the 2018/19 season, including classroom musical experiences, student performances and Young People concerts.

Portland Classical Chinese Garden, Portland: $10,335

To support the 2018 Autumn Moon Festival, a two-day festival in Portland’s Chinatown including performances, art activities and demonstrations, food booths, story times for children and a free day/night market adjacent to the garden.

Portland State University Foundation, Portland: $27,536

To support a participatory research project that maps the cultural knowledge, histories, practices and values of people connected to Sauvie Island (e.g., farmers, descendants of indigenous people, women, seniors, urban commuters).

The Library Foundation, Inc. Multnomah County, Portland: $5,072

To support the Everybody Reads program, a free program serving 444,000 cardholders and students, promoting reading and discussing books at a community level.

The Shadow Project, Portland: $14,628

To support student coaching for children who do not read the traditional way. Using High-Tech + High Touch approaches and an audio-visual library designed for children with disabilities, coaches empower children to read independently and set reading goals to increase reading at home as they explore favorite genres.

Write Around Portland, Portland: $10,992

To support creative writing workshops in partnership with social service agencies. Participants have the opportunity to be published in a professionally designed anthology, read at a public reading and share their stories of people who have been isolated from the larger community by cultural, social and economic barriers.

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $10,220

To invest in a strategic planning process, developing a sustainable organizational blueprint through 2023.

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $13,704

To invest in a Movie Madness screening room to host regular community events, from lectures and meet-ups to monthly film clubs and student screenings.

*Portland Actors Ensemble, Portland: $8,723

To invest in the merger of Portland Actors Ensemble/Shakespeare-in-the-Parks and Willamette Shakespeare.

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $35,904

To invest in the renovation of a permanent home for PICA with open spaces for exhibitions and performances, meeting and social areas, library and workroom and collaborative workspace.

Staged-Portland’s Musical Theatre Series, Portland: $10,058

To invest in a full-time Education Director dedicated solely to growing and stabilizing our education programs.

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $7,845

To invest in a .5 FTE position of 20-25 hours of administrative organizational support for Vibe’s growing student programming.

*45th Parallel, Portland: $5,000

To support funding for “I spat in the eye of hate and lived,” a concert of chamber music and original poetry to be performed by 45th Parallel and narrated by Mr. Fletcher, a survivor of the 2017 attack on the Portland MAX train.

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland : $28,681

To support the production of TEENAGE DICK, a new play by Mike Lew commissioned by The Apothetae, a company dedicated to plays that explore and illuminate the “Disabled Experience” with this retelling of Shakespeare’s RICHARD III.

August Wilson Red Door Project, Portland: $42,232

To support Reboot, three plays that share the experience of black people affected by police profiling. Hands Up presents the black community member perspective; Cop Out, the perspective of the police (mostly black police); “Lay it Down,” the third play, will be a combination of monologues from both pieces.

Caldera, Portland: $12,096

To support residencies for artists from Oregon and around the world, who create work and lead classes for Caldera youth and the Central Oregon community.

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center Inc, Portland: $13,298

To support the Curator in Residence program for emerging curatorial talent to develop and expand the scope of their practice through a one-year residency.

Open Signal, Portland: $29,130

To support the emerging Black Filmmaker Fellows program, providing landmark career support with trainings and production support.

Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland: $18,549

To support “Learning from Cascadia,” an artistic atlas that visually overlays the geographies, histories, ecologies and economies of the Columbia River Basin in order to reveal new and existing relationships, contradictions and perspectives on Cascadia’s human and natural ecosystems.

PETE (Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble), Portland: $7,779

To support the creation of an original performance event, “The Deception Unit,” with Obie award-winning playwright Robert Quillencamp. The performance examines the geopolitical through the lens of the quotidian, creating a world in which the audience’s perception becomes the principal arbiter of what is true.

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $27,293

To support the production of “An Empire of Silver and Gold,” introducing English and Spanish speaking audiences to a vivid, revelatory concert of Baroque music from Latin America, one of the last frontiers of current musicological exploration.

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $38,771

To support JAW 2019: A Playwrights Festival, which brings four to six playwrights to PCS each July and supports their artistic development by providing them with generous rehearsal time; gifted collaborators; smart, supportive dramaturgy; and guided feedback from both peer artists and JAW’s engaged and insightful audience. The festival’s finale, the Big Weekend, has grown over the years into a community celebration of creativity.

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $17,888

To support the staging and production of American composer Laura Kaminsky’s chamber opera “As One,” a 70-minute opera tracing the life of young Hannah through her journey of self-discovery to her eventual gender reassignment. Two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, together portray the character of Hannah (Hannah Before and Hannah After) as she seeks to resolve the discord between her inner self and the outer world.

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $30,707

To support the production of Emma Stanton’s “No Candy,” a play about a multi-generational group of Bosnian Muslim women who run a gift shop near the Srebrenica memorial. Set in 2002, the play follows how each woman deals with the particular trauma she experienced during the Bosnian War. The production provides rare representations of Muslims in American theatre, and Portland Playhouse will work with community partners who serve Muslim communities to provide opportunities to attend performances.

Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland: $17,434

To support the premier of “The Far West” by William Grant Still (1895-1978), often called the Dean of Black American composers, and inviting conversation about diversity in the classical canon.

Risk-Reward, Portland: $9,561

To support The Festival of New Performance, a unique, juried platform for new works by local and regional artists who receive compensation and significant technical support during a residency and summit.

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $12,826

To support the production of “KISS” by Guillermo Calderón, the centerpiece of Third Rail’s 2018-19 season. “KISS” focuses on an ensemble of western actors who find a play by a Syrian playwright online and decide to produce it, allowing the audience to examine who gets to tell what stories, how our cultural lenses determine meaning and value, and the ethics and obligations of choosing to tell a story beyond our own.

Young Audiences of Oregon Inc, Portland: $19,287

To support the 2018-19 Teaching Artist Studio, a primary professional-development program for teaching artists in Oregon that addresses a critical need to develop the educational skills of artists who teach in schools.

Historic Preservation League of Oregon, Portland: $29,571

To support the “Re-TURN the Jantzen Beach Carousel” project through a detailed condition assessment, the creation of a comprehensive conservation plan and restoration of a single “example” pony to illustrate the value of preservation and this extraordinary historic icon.

The KBOO Foundation, Portland: $18,000

To support a full-time archivist position to preserve 50 years of historic audio, from analog open reel tape to digital format, cataloging it and making it accessible online.

Mid Valley Region (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)

*Friends of Historic Butteville, Donald: $18,017

To support the restoration of the Historic Butteville Landing, providing access to the river with trails, interpretive signage, native plantings and ADA access to the upper portion of the trail and the upper picnic area.

Yamhill County Historical Society & Museum*, Lafayette: $5,946

To support infrastructural upgrades to the museums and facilities, including the design and installation of ADA-compliant walkways for the 19th century Living Pioneer Village.

Willamette Heritage Center, Salem: $5,489

To support the installation of outdoor wayfinding and interpretive signage, augmenting storytelling outside of Willamette Heritage Center’s 19th-century structures.

Santiam Heritage Foundation, Stayton: $9,833

To support the restoration of the Brown House to be used as a historic display, community event center and magnet for the downtown revitalization.

North Central Region (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

Dalles Art Association, The Dalles: $11,218

To invest in new technology upgrades to increase the Center’s ability to track, maintain and deepen relationships with community members, donors, patrons and artists.

North Coast Region (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)

Liberty Restoration Inc, Astoria: $10,395

To invest in a stage support Master Plan project, increasing the theater’s ability to stimulate future attendance by providing a wider variety of programming and truly becoming Astoria’s community performing arts center.

*Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, Astoria: $17,114

To support the development and design of the Scandinavian Heritage Park, sharing the historic achievements of local ancestors with citizens and seasonal tourists for years to come.

Northeast Region (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande: $11,131

To invest in an additional .5 FTE to manage and deliver local and regional programming in the council’s 10-county service area.

Liberty Theatre Foundation Inc, La Grande: $28,171

To support the restoration of the facade of the historic Liberty Theatre, a 100-year-old building in downtown La Grande’s Historic District.

South Central Region (Klamath and Lake Counties)

*Fort Rock Valley Historical Society Inc, Fort Rock: $10,721

To support the renovation of the Belletable Home as part of the Homestead Museum, supporting the museum’s place in the history and culture of northern Lake County.

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $5,376

To support the artistic residencies and public performances around modern dance and classical music. Ross Ragland and two non-arts organizations (Blue Zones and Sky Lakes Wellness Center) will expand access to touring artists and engage the community, connecting the arts to wellness, healthy living and stress-reduction.

*Lakeview Community Partnership, Lakeview: $17,372

To invest in the restoration of the historic Alger Theater and establish a cultural center for performance, concerts, lectures, film and other community activities in Lakeview.

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $21,736

To support a collaboration with the High Desert Museum through bi-monthly presentations by PLAYA artists and scientists at the Museum, complementing its initiatives in art, science and environmental debate. It will also include an annual fall exhibit at the Museum featuring PLAYA artists with a section for scientists to display research, collections and other outcomes of their PLAYA residency.

South Coast Region (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $21,462

To invest in a full-time Executive Director position to develop a diversified income stream and help manage new programs to increase their cultural impact in Oregon and Washed Ashore’s reach across the globe.

Elkton Community Education Center, Elkton: $8,877

To support increased patron access to the Center using new marketing techniques, adding a ramp to reach the stage, and investing in event production and promotions to diversify revenue streams for educational programming.

*Friends of the Curry Public Library, Gold Beach: $5,000

To invest in a reconfigurable stage in the new learning center with a state-of-the-art sound/video projection system, engineered acoustics, comfortable seating and a flexible floor plan.

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,000

To invest in the integration of long-term program planning into Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s organizational culture through restructured staffing and board development.

South Valley/Mid Coast Region (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)

Corvallis Arts Center Inc, Corvallis: $20,870

To invest in start-up costs for the Artist Accelerator Program, a pathway for artists to engage/learn from each other and develop ideas into business startups.

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $40,075

To invest in a theater remodel project, adding 4,000 more audience seats annually (50 new seats for 80 performances).

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $10,937

To support the String Academy, providing free or low-cost, on-site after-school music education classes, instrument rental scholarships, and the instruments themselves. In partnership with the BEST After School enrichment program, the String Academy helps address the growing achievement and opportunity gap for students in Eugene’s highest poverty schools.

KLCC Community Support Board, Eugene: $7,891

To support the replacement of KLCC’s emergency backup power generator, suppling emergency power to the Newport, Florence, Reedsport and Roseburg stations (KLCC, KLFO, KLCO, KMPQ and KLFT) during extreme weather conditions.

*Applegate Regional Theatre Inc, Eugene: $5,667

To invest in an organized, safe, lighted and clean gravel parking lot for a growing audience. The design adds 56 more audience spaces including four ADA spaces and 14 cast/crew spaces.

Eugene Ballet, Eugene: $43,526

To invest in the New Midtown Arts Center, future home of eight of Eugene’s signature non-profit arts organizations including: Chamber Music Amici, Eugene Concert Choir, Eugene Opera, Instaballet, Lane Arts Council, Orchestra Next, Pacific International Choral Festivals and Oregon Mozart Players.

*Eugene Gleemen Inc, Eugene: $7,420

To invest in in a complete touring package with risers, sound shells, sound equipment and enclosed trailer.

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $20,912

To invest in a full-time Administrative and Development Assistant to support fundraising goals and focus on additional donor cultivation, training and increased corporate partnerships.

Lane County Historical Society, Eugene: $10,044

To invest in a one-year project to develop communications tools and strategies essential to increasing local support and awareness for the museum and its upcoming capital campaign.

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G., Eugene: $41,367

To invest in remodeling 20 “full-room loops” with induction loop hearing assist technology, along with free training sessions and open houses to introduce the technology for hearing-impaired Shedd patrons.

*Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $7,573

To invest in stabilizing staff and growing organizational capacity by increasing two program staff from .25 FTE each to .5 each.

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $33,970

To support the creation and performance of an original, collaborative work with UofO School of Music and Dance and DanceAbility International.

*Oregon Country Fair, Eugene: $12,101

To support the 50th Anniversary of the Oregon Country Fair by professionally preserving and organizing its historical records as working archives.

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $27,056

To invest in community design feedback and professional engineering designs for permits and construction of a new Cultural Plaza.

*Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association, Newport: $5,000

To support a free Winter Festival for high-school orchestra students to explore their own artistic abilities in a non-competitive, collaborative environment, building self-confidence, teamwork skills, responsibility and a sense of pride in their accomplishments.

Southern Region (Josephine and Jackson Counties)

Southern Oregon University Foundation, Ashland: $16,411

To support the Young Artists Institute, a nine-day summer residential program for students completing grades 9-12. The Institute provides instruction for students from 22 southern Oregon schools in eight counties with intensive workshops, mentoring, evaluation and presentation of completed works.

*Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland: $10,058

To support the Fall New Plays Festival, a community-driven event based in the Rogue Valley.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $40,778

To support the production of “Between Two Knees and Mother Road,” building on a growing body of work by Native and Latinx artists and dialogue on themes of migration, xenophobia, heritage and legacy.

Rogue Valley Symphony Association, Ashland: $8,256

To support the co-commissioning and Oregon premier of a Theofanidis composition for piano and orchestra (played by celebrated pianist, Jeffrey Biegel), and a viola concerto composed by Syrian-American composer Jandali (played by preeminent violist Roberto Diaz).

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre, Medford: $7,927

To invest in a paid, part-time managing director to develop and oversee strong administrative, financial and board leadership; this will allow Ballet Folklorico to make a long-lasting impact and become sustainable over the long-term, serving all Jackson County with dance classes and performances.

*Butte Creek Mill Foundation, Medford: $42,915

To support the rebuilding and restoration of the Butte Creek Mill and Ice House, preserving its history with the restoration of milling equipment and technology from the 19th century while restoring an economic driver for the Eagle Point community.

*Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $13,078

To support the creation and performance of a new, immigration-themed work telling the story of one fictional family, drawn from a composite of the experiences of real Latino families in the Rogue Valley.

Created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Cultural Trust is a testimony to how much Oregonians value culture. No other state provides a 100 percent tax credit to inspire cultural giving. As uniquely Oregonian as public beaches and the bottle bill, the Oregon Cultural Trust was established 17 years ago by the Oregon Legislature as an ongoing funding engine for arts and culture across the state. Oregonians fund the Cultural Trust. We, in turn, fund the artists, potters, rappers, acrobats and dreamers who make Oregon, Oregon. In 2017 Oregonians gave $4.9 million to the Cultural Trust, our all-time record. Sixty percent of that went straight back to the field. The remaining 40 percent helped grow our permanent fund. Our three grant programs fund our five Statewide Partners, 45 County and Tribal Coalitions and qualified cultural nonprofits through competitive Cultural Development Grants.