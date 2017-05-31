Red Chair Gallery’s First Ever Demo Set for June 2

(Photo above: Watercolor by Sue Gomen-Honnell)

Red Chair will extend First Friday with a watercolor demonstration from 3:30-5:30pm.

June 2 is First Friday and in keeping with their tradition of shaking things up every so often, the Red Chair Gallery has added a new element. As always, the Gallery will host First Friday from 5-9pm but with a twist earlier in the day.

Sue Gomen-Honnell, master watercolorist, will be demonstrating her technique from 3:30 until 5:30pm in the Gallery. Sue has many years of experience painting Oregon landscapes, figures and much more. Her technique is traditional watercolor and she has shared her experience over the years through classes she has taught and the beautiful works she offers in original paintings, prints and cards, all available through the Red Chair Gallery.

The Red Chair Gallery will offer demonstrations on First Friday several times in 2017. August will feature an oil demonstration by Shelly Wierzba, experienced plein air artist and October’s artist is Michelle Lindblom who works in monoprint and collage.

Red Chair Gallery is a Membership Gallery featuring over 30 local artists in media ranging from painting to pottery to glass, wood and more.

www.redchairgallerybend.com

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave

Bend, OR 97702

541-306-3176