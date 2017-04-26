Red Chair Gallery’s Third Annual Studio Sale

(Photo above: Jack & Russell by Dee McBrien-Lee)

Red Chair Gallery Artists cleaning out their Studios and offering amazing deals.

Mark your Calendars for the third consecutive year, Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend will be holding its Studio Sale on April 28-29 only, at the Gallery. Discounts start at 25 percent off original pricing and everything from fiber arts, paintings, pottery, jewelry and more will be available.

The Spring purge happens each year in April with Member Artists and Partners clearing out their studios to make room for the new works they will be creating. Works are all original and the front of the Gallery will be dedicated to the sale. Whether it is something you may have seen in the gallery in the past or an “experiment” that a particular artist was trying, there will be many fun items to choose from.

Sale begins on Friday, April 28 at 10 am and runs through Saturday, April 29 at 6pm.

www.redchairgallerybend.com

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave

Bend, OR 97702

541-306-3176