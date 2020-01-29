Redmond High School Announces Poetry Out Loud Contest 

WHAT: Redmond High School announces a school contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest. The competition, presented in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Since its inception in 2005, Poetry Out Loud has reached more than 3.8 million students and 60,000 teachers from 16,000 schools nationwide.

On February 12, more than 20 students from Redmond High School will participate in the Poetry Out Loud school contest at Redmond High’s Clyde Moore Auditorium. The winner of this competition will advance to the regional Poetry Out Loud contest in the spring. The Oregon state champion will advance to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals on April 28–29, 2020, with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC, where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

In total, Poetry Out Loud will award more than $100,000 to state- and national-level winners and their schools.

WHO: Featured speakers and participants will be: Redmond High’s Virginia Johnson as the Master of Ceremonies. Guest judges include local author Shea Earnshaw and Sky Pinnick, owner of Rage Film productions.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 12 at 7pm

WHERE: Clyde Moore Auditorium at Redmond High School

OTHER: Attendance is free and open to the public. For further information, call Angela Liesching at (541) 923-4800 x1925

FOLLOW: Poetry Out Loud is on Twitter, @PoetryOutLoud and @NEAarts, #POL20

CONTACT: Angela Liesching, (541) 923-4800 x 1925

redmondschools.org