Redmond High School Students Present Holes Live on Stage

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond High School)

You loved the book. You memorized the movie. Now see the story Holes come to life on stage at Redmond High School. Tickets are on sale now for this stage adaptation of the popular young adult novel by Louis Sachar.

In this story, young Stanley Yelnats is wrongfully accused of stealing a pair of valuable sneakers. The judge sends Stanley to a juvenile detention center in the middle of a desert where the warden forces him to dig holes all day, every day. The warden says it builds character, but Stanley discovers the warden is looking for treasure, a treasure that unravels a colorful tale linked to Stanley’s ancestors.

“The feisty characters make this a great evening of family entertainment,” says director Pat Kruis Tellinghusen. “The plot also touches on rich themes. I hope this play prompts meaningful conversation within families.”

The play opens November 7 at the Clyde Moore Auditorium at Redmond High School. The show begins at 7:00pm November 7-9 and 14-16, with a Saturday matinee at 2:00pm on November 16. Tickets will be available at the door: $5 for students and seniors, $8 for adults. Tickets can also be purchased online at redmondhs.seatyourself.biz.

rhs.redmond.k12.or.us