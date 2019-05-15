Redmond High School’s Comedy Arsenic & Old Lace

Ticket are on sale now for Redmond High’s rib-splitting comedy Arsenic and Old Lace. Playwright Joseph Kesselring tells the story of two sweet little old ladies who, out of the kindness of their hearts, kill 12 people and bury them in the basement. Enter the nephew, also a serial killer, another nephew who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and a third nephew who tries desperately to hide his family’s crimes from the police.

“This play is a classic for a reason,” says Director Pat Tellinghusen. “There’s a hilarious plot twist every 30-seconds.”

Senior Jadan Bachman stars as Mortimer Brewster. Senior Logan Morley plays his brother Teddy Brewster. Jasmine Keys and Ariel Aylsworth play the Brewster sisters, Abby and Martha.

The show opens Thursday May 16, with performances May 16, 17 and 18 at 7pm and a matinee Saturday May 18 at 2pm.

Tickets cost $5 for students and seniors, $8 for adults. Tickets are available at the door or online at redmondhs.seatyourself.biz.