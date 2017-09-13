Redmond Municipal Airport to Unveil American Flag Quilt Display

On Thursday, September 14 at 9:30am the Redmond Municipal Airport will proudly unveil a 100” by 60” hand-stitched American flag quilt.

The American flag quilt was lovingly stitched together by eighteen local women artisans and crafted using various hand quilting techniques learned from Alabama Chanin. The quilters logged hundreds of hours creating and assembling each unique piece, when stitched together, created a symbol of unity, freedom, resilience and community.

Once completed, the quilt traveled to numerous locations throughout Central Oregon and was eventually raffled off with all proceeds benefitting the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (COVR). The raffle raised thousands of dollars for COVR, and the winner, Debbie Seibert, graciously donated the quilt to the Redmond Municipal Airport so it may be showcased and enjoyed by everyone.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling event. Additional information and photos of the American flag quilt project and the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch and can be found online at http://www.flyrdm.com/?Art-at-the-Airport.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch is a 19-acre working ranch (located between Bend and Redmond) that restores purpose and spirit to Veterans of all ages. For more information please call 541-706-9062 or email info@centraloregonveteransranch.org