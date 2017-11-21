Redmond Proficiency Academy Second Annual Student Nonprofit to Open a Benefit Gallery

Pollywog Arts Benefit Art Gallery

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) student-run nonprofit organization, Pollywog Arts, will host their second annual benefit gallery on Friday, December 1, at 6pm, at Willow Lane Artist’s Creative Space, 400 SE Second St. in Bend, Oregon. The gallery will benefit NeighborImpact and local student and teacher artists from RPA. Media ranges from live music to two-dimensional art.

“This gallery is special to me, because as students, no one really wants to take our art seriously, or give us students a chance to show our talents,” said RPA senior and Pollywog Arts founder Cheyenne Doescher. “But in this professional setting, not only can we seriously show our talents, but we can also do good in the community by raising money for NeighborImpact.”

The opportunity to create such an event is completely unique to RPA. “I’m thrilled to be able to host the second annual student art show at Willow Lane,” said Redmond Proficiency Academy teacher and Willow Lane owner Adam Mendel. “Last year’s show was an amazing success, and we are excited to share another fun evening of art and entertainment with the talented student artists from RPA.”

Almost all art at the gallery will be available for purchase, and many students are also willing to be commissioned for original pieces. The proceeds will be split between NeighborImpact and the artists.

“This show is an experiment where art created by young people is placed in a professional space, and we see if that gives people the push to admire what we make,” says RPA senior and artist Stauney Adamson.

www.rpacademy.org