Redmond Proficiency Academy Theater Presents Charlotte’s Web

November 14-16 at 7pm

McClay Center for the Performing Arts

640 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond

The Redmond Proficiency Academy will continue its 2018-19 theater season with a production of Charlotte’s Web on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, November 14-16, with all shows starting at 7pm at RPA’s theatre in downtown Redmond.

“Charlotte’s Web has been an incredible experience. I have loved being able to work with the cast, and grow as an actor,” said freshman Sarah Gruenberg, who plays Wilbur. “I am so lucky I had the opportunity to take part in this heart-filled show.”

All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will surely provide an evening of enchantment.

“When we first announced this year’s season, I was overwhelmed by the excited response to Charlotte’s Web,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “Of course, I knew that this story of pig meets spider was a cherished classic, but the feedback came in massive waves from all over our community. This is one of those universal children stories that, like Wilbur, has survived. The unlikely friendship between Charlotte and Wilbur taught us all about relationships, character, and even death. I hope that this production will bring a humble, nostalgic comfort and radiantly illuminate the story in a way that reveals something new.”

Charlotte’s Web is the first RPA production to host matinee assemblies for some of the local elementary schools. This is a phenomenal opportunity to introduce kids to both the magic of theatre and the possibilities of what a high school experience can be.

Torcom said, “When I was a kid, I went to a play at my local high school and had the opportunity to get “autographs” post-show. I saw dedication, talent, and what I thought was ”true love” that night. Leaving, I was left with only one thought, I want to be like them one day! This moment always stuck with me because of my intense admiration for those high school thespians in the suburbs of Chicago. To think that we now have the chance to inspire a new generation of theatre lovers is incredible! I cannot think of a better group of high school role models to be that spark of inspiration than the students of RPA Theatre. My hope is that this experience will be life-changing for all the students involved, both young and not so young.”

“Joining this department was the greatest decision I’ve ever made,” said junior Jaedon Churchill-Dicks, who plays John Arable, Wilbur’s first owner. “I’ve had such a blast with the cast and crew of this show.”

Due to the unique nature of the performance space, RPA highly recommends that audience members get tickets prior to attending the show. “It’s not your classic high school auditorium; it’s an exposed brick, black box theater that’s reminiscent of professional playhouses in Chicago,” said Torcom of the McClay Center for the Performing Arts, located in RPA’s Evergreen Building at 640 SW Evergreen Avenue in downtown Redmond.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at rpatheatre.ticketleap.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5, and student admission is $2.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its tenth year of operation, RPA serves over 900 students in grades 6-12. Students come to RPA from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional model in a personalized school environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and life.