Redmond Proficiency Academy Theater Presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

(Photo above courtesy of Redmond Proficiency Academy)

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) opened the 2017-18 theater season with a production of Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl in October and will continue its run November 2-4, with all shows starting at 7pm at RPA’s theatre in downtown Redmond.

“Working on Eurydice has been an incredibly fun experience,” said RPA sophomore Izzy King. “It has pushed me and made me better as an actor and a person.”

The tale of Orpheus and Eurydice has been known for centuries, but Ruhl’s play is a fresh look at the ancient love story. Full of dark humor, lyrical beauty and wit, Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice transforms a traditional myth into a visceral, contemporary meditation on love worth grieving for.

“Ruhl’s Eurydice is one my favorite plays. The story is both thick with grief and light with love,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “It has been a joy to watch our students tackle this beautiful tale.”

Due to the unique nature of the performance space, RPA highly recommends that audience members acquire tickets prior to attending the show. Tickets can be purchased at rpatheatre.ticketleap.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5 and student admission is $2.

“It’s not your classic high school auditorium; it’s an exposed brick, black box theater that’s reminiscent of professional playhouses in Chicago,” said Torcom of the McClay Center for the Performing Arts, located in RPA’s Evergreen Building at 640 SW Evergreen Avenue in downtown Redmond.

www.rpacademy.org