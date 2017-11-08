Redmond Proficiency Academy Theater Presents Romeo To Go

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) continues the 2017-18 theater season with a production of Romeo To Go, a short comedy by Jonathan Rand on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, November 14, 15 and 16 at 7pm in the McClay Center for the Performing Arts in Redmond.

“I think it’s really amazing how this cast of RPA students can come in not knowing each other, then one rehearsal into it, we are already family,” said Tayah Hester, RPA sophomore. Romeo To Go is an amazing experience that I will remember for many years to come.”

The short comedy, Romeo To Go takes place in a high school experiencing major budget cuts. Drama has been limited to one class and yet the students are still required to perform a full Shakespeare play at the school assembly — hilarity ensues. “Rehearsals for this show have been an absolute joy,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “It is a time for silliness and bold choices. This cast has created a safe place for actors to truly play and release their inner goof.”

“Being in Romeo To Go has been a really fun time,” said freshman Tyler Arnold. “I have learned a lot and made many new friends from this experience.”

Due to the unique nature of the performance space and the number of sold out in advance performances, RPA highly recommends that audience members purchase tickets prior to attending the show. Tickets can be purchased at rpatheatre.ticketleap.com. Limited tickets may be available at the door. General admission is $5 and student admission is $2.

“It’s not your classic high school auditorium; it’s an exposed brick, black box theater that’s reminiscent of professional playhouses in Chicago,” said Torcom of the McClay Center for the Performing Arts, located in RPA’s Evergreen Building at 640 SW Evergreen Avenue in downtown Redmond.

McClay Center for the Performing Arts, 640 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond