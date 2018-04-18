Redmond Proficiency Academy Theater Presents Zombie Prom by John Dempsey

April 20 & 21 at 7pm

April 26, 27 & 28 at 7pm

McClay Center for the Performing Arts, 640 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond

The Redmond Proficiency Academy will end the 2018 theater season with a production of Zombie Prom by John Dempsey, on Friday, April 20, at 7pm in the McClay Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Redmond. Zombie Prom will also run on April 21, 26, 27 and 28, with all shows starting at 7pm. RPA’s theatre is located in the Evergreen Building at 640 SW Evergreen Avenue.

“Being in Zombie Prom has been an amazing learning experience for me,” said Riley Newton, who plays Toffee, the leading ingenue of the show. “I love working with my theatre family and look forward to sharing this hilarious story with the audience.”

This girl loves ghoul, rock and roll Off-Broadway musical, is set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by the zany, tyrannical principal, Miss Strict. Toffee, a senior, falls for the class bad boy Jonny, but family pressure forces her to end the romance. Jonny charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump and returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all, he wants to take Toffee to the prom.

“Zombie Prom is all heart and little bite,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “This laugh-out-loud musical is so fun, it’s scary.”

RPA Theatre is a two-time nationally award-winning department and home to Thespian troupe #7715. RPA will attend the International Thespian Festival for the third year this summer in Nebraska with twelve students. Nine of these students are members of the Zombie Prom cast and will compete with the State Showcase winning number, “Hold Me, Bat Boy”. Be sure to catch Aidan Bremont, Maria Kramer, Nate Viscaino, Grace Blanchette, Tayah Hester, Izzy King, Marli Messner, Riley Newton, and Grace Sorensen in this hauntingly hilarious musical!

Due to the unique nature of the McClay Theatre performance space, RPA highly recommends that audience members acquire tickets prior to attending the show. The opening night performance is sold out and less than one hundred tickets remain for the entire run. Tickets can be purchased at rpatheatre.ticketleap.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5, and student admission is $2.