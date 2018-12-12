Redmond Proficiency Academy to Host Student Art Gallery

December 13, 5-8pm

Willow Lane Artist’s Creative Space, 400 SE 2nd St #2, Bend, Oregon

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) students will host their third annual benefit art gallery on Thursday, December 13, at 5pm in the Willow Lane Artist’s Creative Space, 400 SE 2nd St. in Bend. The gallery will benefit the Bend Spay and Neuter Project, a local non-profit and RPA student artists.

The exhibit will feature sculpture, pottery, painting, and photography created by RPA students in grades nine through 12. This show is an opportunity for young artists to share their work to the community, learn about what goes into organizing and hosting an art exhibition, and provide an opportunity for people to purchase great gifts for the holidays.

“I’m very excited to see all the art put out by my fellow students,” said junior Lily Yeatman. “It’s been a lot of hard work to put together the show, and it will be very rewarding to see it pay off.”

The annual opportunity to show and sell art has always been a student-led event. “This show was originally created, organized and executed by RPA students who wanted to participate in the business side of the art world. I’m happy the tradition is continuing this year,” said fine arts instructor Ethan Stelzer. “Putting together a show like this provides an experience that’s hard to match in a typical class.”

Most of the art at the gallery will be available for purchase, and many students are also willing to be commissioned for original pieces.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its tenth year of operation, RPA serves 900 students in grades 6-12. Students come to RPA from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional model in a personalized school environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and life.