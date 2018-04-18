Reduce Stress with Mindfulness & OSU Extension

The Stress Less with Mindfulness class series introduces participants to the experience and practice of mindfulness to reduce stress.

The series of four sessions will be taught by Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension Service community educator on Wednesdays, May 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 6-7:45pm. During the classes, participants will increase flexibility in responding to stress, learn about alternative ways of relating to everyday life experiences and practice mindfulness self-care skills. Participants will reduce stress-related symptoms such as worry, depression and physical tension resulting in better quality sleep and improved work-life balance.

The cost of the series is $5 per person, and can be paid at the first lesson. Register in advance by calling the OSU Extension Service office in Redmond, 541-548- 6088 by Monday, April 30. The class size is limited.