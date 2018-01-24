Regional Scholastic Art Award Winners Announced

(Above: Talon Ring by Sisters High School’s Cory Sillers)

Local students win big at the 10th annual scholastic art awards for Central Oregon

Local students from 19 Central Oregon middle and high schools submitted over 800 pieces of artwork for the annual art awards put on by Scholastic. The submissions included a wide variety of mediums from drawing and painting to photography and graphic design, and included students from Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County school districts.

The 379 student winners include 92 “Gold Key”, 94 “Silver Key”, 193 “Honorable Mentions” and 6 portfolio awards. Student work that received recognition will be hung in a show at Pinckney Gallery on the COCC Campus. The exhibition will begin on Saturday Feb 10th, and will include an awards ceremony from 1-2pm. The exhibit will be on display in Pinckney Gallery through Friday, March 2.