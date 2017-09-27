Renowned Author & Musician John Elder to Present at PLAYA

(Photo above: John Elder | courtesy of PLAYA)

Join the September 29th talk and discussion about community and ecological challenge.

Renowned author and musician John Elder will offer an evening talk and discussion at PLAYA on Friday, September 29 at 6:30pm. The presentation, titled “Stay together/learn the flowers/go light—the meaning of community in a time of ecological challenge,” will focus on place and belonging, exploring the meanings of nature and culture, citizenship and stewardship. The event, which includes refreshments, is free and open to the public.