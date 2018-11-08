Renowned Blues & Boogie-Woogie Artist Returns to Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Legendary pianist and musical innovator, Arthur Migliazza, member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, returns to Central Oregon Friday, December 7 to perform at the Sunriver Music Festival’s annual Christmas Concert at Sunriver Resort.

Presented by the Festival and the Resort, pianist Migliazza will feature original music and boogie-woogie favorites. Migliazza was a standout performer at the Festival’s Piano Showcase in Bend earlier this year. “It is great to welcome Arthur back for a solo holiday concert,” explains Pam Beezley, executive director of the Festival. “Our Christmas Concert is always super popular, so we urge everyone to get their tickets early.”

A finalist at the 2010 and 2014 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, in 2014 Migliazza received the Best of the Blues Award for Best Keyboardist in Washington State. His 2014 album Laying It Down resided at #1 on the Roots Music Report chart for Washington and reached #20 on the national chart.

During his 20+ years of performing, he has played on some of the world’s greatest stages, including Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow as part of the sold-out Kings of Boogie Tour, the Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, Benaroya Hall in Seattle, as well as on National Public Radio in the US. He also starred in the critically acclaimed Off Broadway show BOOGIE STOMP!

The Concert begins at 6:30pm at Sunriver Resort Homestead. Doors open at 6pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 541-593-9310 or visit www.sunrivermusic.org.

This concert is part of Sunriver Resort’s Traditions events, which kicks off in November with the Grand Illuminations tree lighting celebration and wraps up on New Year’s. During Traditions, the Resort offers over a hundred family events. Find out more about Traditions and the Resort’s lodging packages at www.sunriver-resort.com.