Ridgeview High School to Present Sahara Nights

(Sahara Nights Cast | Photo courtesy of Ridgeview High School)

The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department opened an eight-show run of Sahara Nights in February. The play is a fun spin on the Arabian Night tales of Scheherezade, Director Jerry Capson explained.

Lead roles are played by Senior Ashlynn Papworth as Sahara Scheherazade and senior Cameron Peck plays the Sultan. Additional characters include Aladdin, Ali Baba, Tom Jones, Elvis and many more.

The show consists of 59 students making up the cast and crew, including eleven middle school students combined from Elton Gregory and Obsidian middle schools. The production was written by Wade Bradford and directed by Jerry Capson. It is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Co.

Play synopsis from Director Jerry Capson: “The bored Sultan thinks Sahara Scheherazade is auditioning for the new position of Royal Entertainer, but what she’s really trying to do is get her friend Aladdin out of the dungeon. A quick thinker, she creates captivating stories to gain time. Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves becomes Ali Baba and the Forty-Niners, with a disgruntled football team as some of the characters; The Adventures of Sinbad becomes a Star Trek-inspired spoof with Captain Kork and Mr. Spork; and lastly, the Emperor’s New Clothes deals with the King himself, Elvis, and his advisors, the Beatles. Soon, everyone in the kingdom is enthralled with her tales, but will they be enough to save Aladdin and the other prisoners? The loads of pop culture and lighthearted comedy ensure that in Sahara Nights the cast will have almost as much fun as the audience.”

Evening performances will run March 1 at 7pm and a matinee March 2 at 2pm in the Performing Arts Theater at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn, Redmond.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (60 years of age and older), $5 for students (grades 6-12) and $3 for children (grades 5 and younger). Tickets are available at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz and at the door.