Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department begins the first of eight performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Thursday, February 13 at 7pm.

The Ridgeview High School production features Senior Madison Ashley as Ariel and Senior Cael Reed as Eric. Senior Cody Woods plays Sebastian and Sophomore Sadie Lee portrays Scuttle. The play is directed by Jerry Capson with Nathan Sebens directing the vocal music and Kelly Moore conducting the orchestra. Choreography is by Michelle Mejaski, with piano accompaniment by GayLynne Wright.

The well-beloved songs Part of Your World, Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and songs unique to the stage like Positoovity will have adults and children singing at home for weeks after the final curtain. With a show this wonderful, you will want to see it more than once!

It’s a show about love, chasing dreams and overcoming obstacles. With a cast of 52, the stage comes alive with story, music and dance. Join Ariel as she chases her dreams and meet the loveable crustacean Sebastian, the fabulous French Chef Luis and the exuberant Scuttle.

Evening performances are February 13-15 and 20-22 at 7pm with matinees on February 15 and 22 at 2pm in the Performing Arts Theater at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn, Redmond. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (60 years of age and older), $5 for students (grades 6-12) and $3 for children (grades 5 and younger). Tickets are available at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.

