Ridgeview High Theatre Troupe Presents Robin Hood & His Merry Men

The Ridgeview High School Theatre Department continues this weekend with Robin Hood and His Merry Men by Richard Gremel.

Prince John has decreed that the citizens of Nottingham pay weekly taxes or face the penalty of death. His decrees are enforced by the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. The citizens think that all hope is lost until they hear word of a noble hero, Robin Hood of Locksley. Robin Hood, with the help of his merry men (which are mostly girls) rob from the rich, give to the poor, and save the fair Maid Marian. This comic retelling of the story includes thumb wars, missed cues, and a slow motion fight.

Senior Delos Erickson plays the title role as Robin Hood and senior Beth Hamilton plays the leading lady, Marian. Jerry Capson directs with Lauren Peterson assisting and Nathan Gosselin-Seben as Fight Choreographer.

Performances are February 23, 24, and 25 at 7pm with Saturday Matinee 25 at 2pm in the Performing Arts Theater at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn, Redmond, OR 97756. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (age 65 and up), $5 for students (grades 6-12) and $3 for children (grades 5

and younger.) Tickets are available at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz

Contact: Jerry Capson, Director

Phone: (541) 504-3600

jerry.capson@redmondschools.org