Ridgeview High VANS Art Competition

(Vans art | Photo courtesy of Ridgeview High School)

Ridgeview High School (RVHS) students are one of the top 50 schools in the running to win $75,000 towards their art education program, thanks to the Vans Custom Culture competition.

This January, Ridgeview High School entered the tenth annual Vans Custom Culture competition, a nationwide high school art competition that aims to inspire youth creativity and self-expression through the arts, while making an impact to the community and schools who need additional funds.

After registration ended, 500 schools were selected to design shoes and share an impact document on what winning the grand prize would mean to the school, and move on to the public vote phase. In fact, Ridgeview High School was chosen as one of 50 school across the country and now needs your help to rally the community to help them become this year’s winner!.

The four runner-up schools will each receive $10,000 and a special, limited-edition Vans gift for their participation. The grand prize winner will receive $75,000 for their art program, a visit from Vans for a celebration on their school campus filled with art and music.

Through May 3 people can visit customculture.vans.com to cast their vote for Ridgeview High School. We would love to showcase what “Off The Wall” means to RVHS on-air for your viewers to remind the community how important art education is to the community.

redmond.k12.or.us