Rimrock Gallery Hosting Live Demo on December 14

(From left: Barnes Butte 8 x 8 Oil, $825, By Laurel Buchanan; Autumn Golden Fields 12 x 16 Oil, $1,450, By Willo Balfrey; Goldfinch and Echinacea 12 x 12 Oil, $990, By Ralph James | Photos Courtesy of Rimrock Gallery)

The public is invited to attend a live painting demo at the Rimrock Gallery in Prineville presented by Laurel Buchanan and Gene Costanza on Saturday, December 14 from 1-4pm. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served. Come and see how a small painting is created using techniques and tools.

This is another opportunity to view the Small Works Show, which will be up through December, to find that special Christmas gift, a collector piece by a favorite artist or a piece to fit a small nook. View one small work that is for sale by each of the artists in the Small Works Show!

The Rimrock Gallery is located at 405A NW 3rd Street in Prineville.

rimrockgallery.com • 541-903-5565