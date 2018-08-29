(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44)

Parallel 44 Presents Ripe at The Commons on Thursday, August 30. We can’t wait to turn Bend on to these Boston based gents who play music your body won’t stop moving to. This show is free and all ages and starts at 7pm.

On a primal level, Ripe reacts to music through movement. A head-nod, a foot-tap or a handclap certainly shows appreciation, but dancing seals the eternal bond between audience and musician. Siphoning the spirits of rock, funk, R&B, jazz and pop through a kaleidoscope of unpredictable and virtuosic improvisation, Boston-based seven-piece Ripe consistently brings people to their feet. Most importantly, they prove that “dance music” in its purest form doesn’t have to come from computers and synthesizers. It can be an unstoppable groove or an extended moment of ecstatic release. Like those bodies moving on the floor, it’s the result of the energy, friction and communication between living and breathing people. An inimitable and indefinable chemistry has separated and singled out Ripe since day one. Subverting any and all standard genre boundaries once again, their latest offering confidently continues that tradition. These seven musical soulmates — Robbie Wulfsohn (vocals), Tory Geismar (guitar), Jon Becker (guitar), Sampson Hellerman (drums), Josh Shpak (trumpet), Calvin Barthel (trombone) and Nadav Shapira (bass) —once again incite listeners to move on their independent full-length debut, Joy In The Wild Unknown.