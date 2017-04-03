Riverhouse Jazz Presents Ravi Coltrane Quintet

Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, in partnership with Executive Producer G2 Strategic, continue the jazz series, Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz. The series features a combination of international touring and Northwest-based artists. There will be two shows on one weekend each month on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

April 14-15 Ravi Coltrane Quintet

Ravi is well known as the second son of jazz legends, John and Alice Coltrane. His father passed away when he was two years old, when the family moved to Los Angeles. Raised by his mother, who was a significant influence on Ravi’s development as a world-class musician

in her own right.

The post-bop Grammy-nominated saxophonist has released six albums as a bandleader, and has recorded and performed with the likes of Carlos Santana, Stanley Clarke, Herbie Hancock, Elvin Jones, Terrance Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Jack DeJohnette, and McCoy Tyner. Ravi is co-leader of the Saxophone Summit, featuring Joe Lavano and Dave Leibman. As a producer, his credits include David Gilmore (Pink Floyd guitarist).www.riverhouse.com/jazz