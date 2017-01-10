Riverhouse Jazz Presents Tierney Sutton Band

Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, in partnership with Executive Producer G2 Strategic, continue the jazz series, Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz. The series features a combination of international touring and Northwest-based artists. January 13-14 Tierney Sutton Band.

There will be two shows on one weekend each month on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

Tierney Sutton is an American jazz singer who has received multiple Grammy Award nominations. For the past 20 years, Sutton has fronted the Tierney Sutton Band featuring pianist Christian Jacob, bassists Trey Henry and Kevin Axt, and drummer Ray Brinker. The band tours throughout the world and have headlined in recent years at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Tierney explains her band’s arranging style as “based on the principle of consultation–the band is very much run on Baha’i principles. There is very much a sense that what we do is essentially a spiritual thing and everyone’s voice needs to be heard.”

She has recently also been performing in a trio format with flautist Hubert Laws and guitarist Larry Koonse.

February 17-18 Yellow Jackets

March 17-18 King Louie’s Portland Blue Review

April 14-15 Ravi Coltrane Quintet

