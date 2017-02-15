Riverhouse Jazz Presents Yellow Jackets

Riverhouse on the Deschutes hotel, in partnership with Executive Producer G2 Strategic, continue the jazz series, Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz. The series features a combination of international touring and Northwest-based artists.

There will be two shows on one weekend each month on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

While Yellowjackets made their 1981 debut as a jazz-fusion band that highlighted guitarist Robben Ford, the group’s sound became more R&B-oriented after Ford’s departure with Marc Russo’s crisp alto saxophone and soaring high-register solos. With original members Russell Ferrante on keyboards and electric bassist Jimmy Haslip, and new drummer William Kennedy, the band found its own R&B-ish sound, sometimes playing original compositions that sounded like Joe Zawinul at his most melodic.

February 17-18 Yellow Jackets

March 17-18 King Louie’s Portland Blue Review

April 14-15 Ravi Coltrane Quintet

www.riverhouse.com/jazz