ROADLESS Takes Viewers on Unique Snowboard Journey with Teton Gravity Research

(Photo / Courtesy Teton Gravity Research)

Teton Gravity Research (TGR), a global leader in action and adventure lifestyle media, is proud to announce its latest snowboard film, ROADLESS.

Filmed over ten days in the Teton Wilderness of Wyoming during the winter of 2019, ROADLESS follows a trio of elite snowboarders on their quest to explore and conquer one of the most untamed areas in the United States. Led by veteran snowboarder Bryan Iguchi, the three adventurers embark on an entirely human-powered splitboarding expedition. All three professional snowboarders, Iguchi, Travis Rice and Jeremy Jones, skinned and rode dozens of never-before-seen lines across nearly 600,000 acres of protected land within the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

“ROADLESS began with a conversation over dinner a few years ago,” Iguchi said. “We set out with no lofty goals or exact route, allowing us a chance to enjoy the excitement of discovery and figure things out along the way. We covered a lot of ground wandering the wilderness, found some good riding and had quality time for conversation and reflection. It was a unique experience, and I feel like it’s pretty rare when your imagination and reality line up so clearly.”

The arduous journey through the rugged landscape of the Teton Wilderness showcased in ROADLESS not only yields world-class riding from Iguchi, Jones and Rice, but also allows the three to reflect on their shared passion for snowboarding and protecting America’s last wild places. “Six years ago, I went on a camping trip with Bryan Iguchi. We got to a high peak and looked out at a sea of mountains that seemed to stretch to infinity,” Jones said. “He explained how it was the biggest wilderness area in the Lower 48 and he wanted to do a traverse in it. Every time I saw him, we would talk about it. Finally, the stars aligned, and we made it happen.”

ROADLESS is the latest film during an already busy year for TGR. The company recently announced WINTERLAND, its annual ski and snowboard film. “ROADLESS is one of the wildest missions we’ve ever embarked on, with three of the most iconic snowboarders in the world,” said TGR producer and co-founder Steve Jones. “The terrain is mind-boggling, and the candid insights of these athletes are truly unique.”

